Ongole polytechnics record 32 per cent enrollment

IVNP Prasad Babu

Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 117 seats against the total 360 seats in the polytechnic colleges of Ongole have been filled for the nine various technical courses including automobile engineering, civil engineering, EEE, mechanical engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, artificial intelligence and commercial and computer practice courses.

According to the Ongole DA Government Polytechnic College, authorities, even after the completion of the AP POLYCET- 2023 Convenor quota admissions counselling, admissions in the polytechnic courses have been recorded at a very low rate across the district. Reason; delay in announcing the results and admissions schedule of the polytechnic entrance. There are 360 seats in various courses and among them, only 83 seats were filled through the Polycet-2023 Convenor admission counseling process.

Later, with the Government’s decision to fill more polytechnic seats, another 34 seats were filled through the spot admissions process. Admissions for all courses have been completed for only 1,487 seats against the total of 4,031 seats, through the AP Polycet-2023 in the polytechnic colleges of the combined district.

Still, 2,544 seats are readily available for admission through the spot admissions process. Among the eight courses, only the Computer Engineering (60.36%) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (54.94 %) courses filled above 50 per cent of their total seat capacity. Civil Engineering admissions did not even cross 15 % (14.87 %) of the total seats and Automobile Engineering received the lowest rate of admission (9.09%) of the total seats.

There are 18 polytechnic colleges in the combined Prakasam district and among them, not even a single seat was filled in three colleges. Additionally, none of the remaining 15 colleges secured 100 per cent admissions.

“Due to the delay in the admissions counselling process, many students joined the intermediate courses and it resulted in a large number of vacant polytechnic seats in most of our government polytechnic colleges. Many colleges benefited through spot filling process of admission,” PVLN Siva Prasad, Principal, DA Govt Polytechnic College, Ongole explained.

