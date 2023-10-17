Review meeting on Andhra Pradesh Vision-2047 held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy chaired a meeting of the steering committee on ‘Andhra Pradesh State Vision-2047’ held at the State Secretariat on Monday, and reviewed the preparation of the State Strategic Plan in accordance with the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

A delegation of the Niti Aayog gave a presentation on the development of various sectors under AP Vision-2047 during the meeting.

Jawahar Reddy felt that procurement of funds for implementation of the programme is a big task and said that the State would achieve better development by 2047 if the Centre extends the required support.

He announced that a State-level workshop will be conducted in the third week of October under the aegis of Niti Aayog to discuss the sector-wise issues.

Niti Aayog Director Ankush Wadhera explained the vision and macro goals and highlighted the opportunities for the development of commerce, tourism and shipbuilding sectors in Andhra Pradesh. Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, Secretary (Planning) M Girija Shankar and others were present.

