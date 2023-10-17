Home States Andhra Pradesh

Review meeting on Andhra Pradesh Vision-2047 held

A delegation of the Niti Aayog gave a presentation on the development of various sectors under AP Vision-2047 during the meeting.

Published: 17th October 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy chaired a meeting of the steering committee on ‘Andhra Pradesh State Vision-2047’ held at the State Secretariat on Monday, and reviewed the preparation of the State Strategic Plan in accordance with the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. 

A delegation of the Niti Aayog gave a presentation on the development of various sectors under AP Vision-2047 during the meeting.

Jawahar Reddy felt that procurement of funds for implementation of the programme is a big task and said that the State would achieve better development by 2047 if the Centre extends the required support.
He announced that a State-level workshop will be conducted in the third week of October under the aegis of Niti Aayog to discuss the sector-wise issues.

Niti Aayog Director Ankush Wadhera explained the vision and macro goals and highlighted the opportunities for the development of commerce, tourism and shipbuilding sectors in Andhra Pradesh. Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, Secretary (Planning) M Girija Shankar and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawahar Reddy Andhra Pradesh State Vision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp