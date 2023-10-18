Andhra Pradesh: Malayappa Swamy takes celestial ride on Muthyala Pandiri palanquin

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Lord Venkateswara, accompanied by his two consorts, graced the four mada streets of Tirumala atop the Muthyapau Pandiri palanquin to bestow blessings upon his devotees on Tuesday night. The processional deity was adorned in the ‘Bakasura Vadha’ alankaram, depicting the lord in the act of vanquishing the demon Bakasura, symbolising the divine retribution upon demons and Rakshasas. The third day of the ongoing Navarathri Uthsavams witnessed a substantial influx of devotees. TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, and others were present.

TTD Ayurveda dept set to take part in ‘Ayur PARVA’

The Ayurveda wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated a series of groundbreaking reforms and is set to be a part of the three-day national conference, Ayur PARVA-2023, jointly organised by Ministry of AYUSH and Akhila Bharata Ayur Sammelan from October 27 to 29 at the Kachapa Auditorium in Tirupati, as announced by Dr Renu Dixit. She serves as the Principal and the Medical Superintendent of SV Ayurvedic Hospital of TTD and is in charge of Sri Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, she provided insights into the activities of TTD’s Ayurvedic department. She mentioned that with the goal of preserving the ancient medical system and ensuring its continuity for future generations, TTD established SV Ayurvedic College about four decades ago.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPATI: Lord Venkateswara, accompanied by his two consorts, graced the four mada streets of Tirumala atop the Muthyapau Pandiri palanquin to bestow blessings upon his devotees on Tuesday night. The processional deity was adorned in the ‘Bakasura Vadha’ alankaram, depicting the lord in the act of vanquishing the demon Bakasura, symbolising the divine retribution upon demons and Rakshasas. The third day of the ongoing Navarathri Uthsavams witnessed a substantial influx of devotees. TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, and others were present. TTD Ayurveda dept set to take part in ‘Ayur PARVA’ The Ayurveda wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated a series of groundbreaking reforms and is set to be a part of the three-day national conference, Ayur PARVA-2023, jointly organised by Ministry of AYUSH and Akhila Bharata Ayur Sammelan from October 27 to 29 at the Kachapa Auditorium in Tirupati, as announced by Dr Renu Dixit. She serves as the Principal and the Medical Superintendent of SV Ayurvedic Hospital of TTD and is in charge of Sri Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, she provided insights into the activities of TTD’s Ayurvedic department. She mentioned that with the goal of preserving the ancient medical system and ensuring its continuity for future generations, TTD established SV Ayurvedic College about four decades ago. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp