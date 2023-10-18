Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Yuri Reddi expresses grave concern over his safety

Yuri Reddi, along with his advocate Siva Rami Reddy, addressed a media conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao threatened him and his brother at gunpoint to sign on empty stamp papers, Gadireddi Yuri Reddi, son of Dr Jagannadha Reddi Gadireddi, expressed concern over his safety.

Yuri Reddi, along with his advocate Siva Rami Reddy, addressed a media conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. They explained the reasons for lodging a complaint with the APCID against Ramoji Rao and his daughter-in-law Cherukuri Sailaja Kiran and others for 'fraudulently' transferring his shares on the name of Sailaja Kiran. Based on Yuri Reddi's complaint, the CID registered a case against Ramoji Rao, Sailaja Kiran and others on October 13 under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 120b read with 34 of IPC. "I have found a ray of hope that justice will be rendered to me after the APCID's probe into irregularities in MCFPL," Yuri Reddi told TNIE.

