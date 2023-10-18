Complete Jagananna Bhu Hakku land resurvey 3rd phase by Jan, 2024: Ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee directed officials to complete the third phase of Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha (comprehensive land resurvey) Scheme by January, 2024. At a meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, took stock of the ongoing comprehensive land resurvey across the State.

Stating that the comprehensive survey is going at a brisk pace, the committee while mentioning that the process of survey and distribution of land owner certificates have been issued in 4,000 villages after the completion of the first two phases, asked the officials to work in the direction of completing the third phase by the end of January, 2024.

Asserting that the survey is being held in a very scientific manner, the ministers said apart from the officials of the rank of Secretary and Additional Joint Secretary at the Centre, Commissioners of the Land Survey Department from five States visited Andhra Pradesh and expressed satisfaction over the results of the resurvey after making a field inspection and interacting with farmers in the rural areas.

Informing that the drone survey was completed in 13,072 villages and drone images have been sent to 9,000 villages so far, the ministers said the resurvey has been finished in 360 villages under the third phase so far. Underscoring the need for expediting the land survey in urban areas, the ministers said 15.02 lakh acres of land under the jurisdiction of 123 Urban Local Bodies will have to be surveyed under the Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme. Principal Advisor to Government Ajeya Kallam, CCLA G Sai Prasad and other officials were present.

