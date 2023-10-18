CPM executive panel members urge Andhra Pradesh govt to complete Gunadala bridge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State executive committee member, CH Babu Rao emphasised that it has been 14 years since the foundation stone of the Gunadala flyover bridge, yet it awaits completion. Babu Rao announced that they will launch a maha dharna on October 26 if the government will not pay attention to their needs.

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, he said that the foundation stone of the Gunadala flyover bridge was laid on February 19, 2009, and as of Tuesday, it has been 5354 days, that is 14 years and 8 months that the bridge has been facing government’s apathy. “Three governments and five chief ministers have changed in the State, even though the flyover is at a standstill and left alone after construction of just four pillars. Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, who has been a MLA for 10 years, is not paying attention to this bridge and its need,” alleged Babu Rao.

“The development of Vijayawada has been completely neglected by the government. This incomplete bridge is proof of their incompetence,” he added. Bbau Rao lamented that railway lines, Budameru, Eluru and Raivas canals are located in this area and lakhs of people are facing problems daily by crossing them. There is heavy traffic congestion for students to go to schools and employees to go to work.“People have unitedly formed a non-party flyover implementation panel and planned to protest against government.”

