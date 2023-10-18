Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police rescues 4-yr-old boy within hrs after abduction

The police immediately inspected the CCTV footage in the area and identified that four unidentified persons had abducted the boy.

Published: 18th October 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 10:36 AM

Guntur police rescued a four-year-old boy and safely handed him over to his family members. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by unidentified people on Monday, and safely handed him over to his family members. According to the police, the boy Pathan Ali Khan, son of Pathan Reshma (30) of Pakeer Gudem in Guntur city, went missing on Monday evening from his locality while he had gone to a nearby shop. When Reshma failed to find her boy, she panicked and filed a report with the Lalapet police.

The police immediately inspected the CCTV footage in the area and identified that four unidentified persons had abducted the boy. They identified two minor boys roaming in the area suspiciously and interrogated them.

After a thorough investigation, the boys revealed that they kidnapped the boy and locked him in a store room in the area. They had plans to sell the boy to any parents who didn’t have children and earn some money. Meanwhile, the two other accused Shaik Jakeera and Pathan Sharu Hussain fled the scene.

