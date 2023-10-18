Legal mulakats of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu reduced to one from 2 per day

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Central Prison authorities have reduced the two legal mulakats of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to one per day. Though the Opposition TDP raised objection over the reduction in the number of legal mulakats, the prison authorities cited security and administrative reasons for it.

Confirming the reduction in number of legal mulakats (meeting the legal counsel of the inmate), to one from two per day, Central Prison Deputy Superintendent Rajkumar told TNIE that the decision was taken purely on security and administrative reasons.

“The two family mulakats of Naidu per week, however, will continue,” he said.

“Naidu needs to be moved from Sneha Block to the administrative block for the legal mulakats daily. We need to suspend the movement of other prisoners and the jail staff at that time due to security reasons. The shifting of Naidu between the two blocks twice a day is causing severe inconvenience to over 2,000 prisoners in the jail, particularly those who need medical attention. It is also causing delay in producing prisoners before the court. Each legal mulakat takes one hour. Keeping all these things in view, it has been decided to reduce the number of legal mulakats to one from two per day,” he explained.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Jyothula Nehru and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy met DIG (Prisons) M Ravi Kiran and urged him to restore two legal mulakats of Naidu per day.

The TDP leaders alleged that it was a conspiracy of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to delay the legal battle of Naidu in various courts. Meanwhile, the prison authorities released the health bulletin of Naidu, which stated that the physical activity of the former Chief Minister is good and his weight remained at 67 kg.

