Nearly 30L people in Andhra Pradesh attend Aarogya camps in 12 days

Since September 30, a total of 6,867 JAS camps have been conducted to improve healthcare access for the people.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:35 AM

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS), a brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, continues to make an impact on the lives of millions in the State. So far, a total of 4,43,158 people were screened for eye problems during eye screening camp, highlighting the scale of this healthcare outreach.

Among those screened, 1,32,743 people were treated for minor eye ailments, ensuring that even small concerns were promptly addressed. Moreover, 1,49,548 pairs of spectacles were distributed, providing essential visual aids to those in need. Notably, the camps identified 41,153 people requiring cataract surgeries, with plans to complete these surgeries by December. The success of the initiative is attributed to the availability of 650 eye testing equipment, including trail lens boxes, distance vision charts, near vision charts, and torches, which were generously contributed by the government to various NGOs and Aarogyasri Network Hospitals.

Since September 30, a total of 6,867 JAS camps have been conducted to improve healthcare access for the people. Over 5.84 crore rapid tests have been administered so far, ensuring timely and efficient testing for the population. Furthermore, the campaign has enabled free consultations with doctors for more than 28 lakh people, ensuring medical advice and support are readily available.

ANMs/CHOs reached out to over 1.33 crore households, providing valuable healthcare services to their doorsteps. Additionally, the active involvement of grama/ward volunteers has further expanded the outreach, as over 1.29 crore households were visited by them so far. According to the officials of the health, medical and family welfare department, the government is taking steps to streamline the huge crowd at the urban primary health centres in the State and increased the number of camps to 12,422 from 10,500. So the additional camps will be organised at UPHCs and ward secretariats.

