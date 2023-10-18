Panel looks for office space in Vizag to accommodate CMO, others

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-member committee, which began its exercise to gather details of available buildings in Visakhapatnam to accommodate the CMO and other department heads, reportedly visited Millennium IT Towers, Greyhounds land and VMRDA lands and buildings in the city on Tuesday.

The committee comprising Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, and Secretary (General Administration Department) Pola Bhaskar, had already held a meeting with District Collector A Mallikarjuna and other officials at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office at Siripuram.

The committee constituted through GO 2015, has been asked to find suitable accommodation as the Chief Minister will stay in Visakhapatnam, along with the ministers and senior officials, to run the administration. Meanwhile, the Collector reportedly held a virtual meeting with the heads of various government departments and institutions and sought details of the ready-to-occupy vacant built-up space available to them. The three-member committee is expected to visit the already identified places for accommodation.

The buildings reportedly identified by the district administration include two floors with 20,000 sq ft of the nine-storey VMRDA office, a four-storey commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony, a redeveloped old municipal office building in the port area and a Smart City building with 30,000 sq ft at Beach Road. The top floor of the VMRDA office building has reportedly been earmarked for a key official.

A large number of service apartments and commercial spaces are available at Rushikonda, Madhurawada and Yendada for transit accommodation. A couple of buildings in the IT Hills and the VMRDA Commissioner building are also vacant.

Earlier, a team of officials reportedly visited apartments at Panorama Hills, villas, apartments and individual houses in Lawsons Bay Colony, Visalakshinagar, Rushikonda, Vijayanagar Colony and Sagar Nagar in the city. The ready-to-occupy buildings in Andhra University may also be used for temporary accommodation. A final decision on the transit accommodation will be taken by the three-member committee soon.

