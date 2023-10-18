SC reserves verdict in skill development case, no interim bail for Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the special leave petition by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the skill development case. The top court declined to grant interim relief to the TDP chief.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi reserved its verdict after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Naidu and Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the State government. Naidu was arrested on September 9 on charges of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation in 2015, allegedly leading to a loss of Rs 371 crore to the State treasury.

Senior advocate Harish Salve urged the court, “The 73-year-old has been in jail for 40 days. I have a request for interim bail. If you eventually rule against me, he can go back. In the 2015-16 inquiry, the government’s lament was that nothing came of it. Now, in 2021, they are desperately grasping at straws.”

However, the interim bail request was strongly opposed by the State government. The State’s counsel indicated that a bail application was pending before the trial court. At that time, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who was also representing Naidu, intervened saying, “We are saying that if the remand order is held to be bad, then release has to follow.” After hearing both sides, the court decided against directing Naidu’s release on interim bail and posted the matter to October 19.

FiberNet case: No arrest of TDP chief till Friday

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the FiberNet case to Friday. It ordered the APCID not to arrest the embattled legislator in connection with the case till then.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the special leave petition by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the skill development case. The top court declined to grant interim relief to the TDP chief. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi reserved its verdict after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Naidu and Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the State government. Naidu was arrested on September 9 on charges of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation in 2015, allegedly leading to a loss of Rs 371 crore to the State treasury. Senior advocate Harish Salve urged the court, “The 73-year-old has been in jail for 40 days. I have a request for interim bail. If you eventually rule against me, he can go back. In the 2015-16 inquiry, the government’s lament was that nothing came of it. Now, in 2021, they are desperately grasping at straws.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the interim bail request was strongly opposed by the State government. The State’s counsel indicated that a bail application was pending before the trial court. At that time, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who was also representing Naidu, intervened saying, “We are saying that if the remand order is held to be bad, then release has to follow.” After hearing both sides, the court decided against directing Naidu’s release on interim bail and posted the matter to October 19. FiberNet case: No arrest of TDP chief till Friday The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the FiberNet case to Friday. It ordered the APCID not to arrest the embattled legislator in connection with the case till then. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp