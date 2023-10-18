TDP trying to instigate Dalits, alleges minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna accused TDP leaders of conspiring to provoke Dalits by conducting meetings as per the direction of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Referring to the meeting organised by TDP in Kakinada denouncing the alleged murder of a Dalit youth by MLC Anantha Babu, he sought to know what message the TDP is giving to the society by organising such meetings.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Nagarjuna felt that the TDP leaders would not have organised such meetings if they have any affection towards the Dalits. Stating that it was TDP chief Naidu, who is in the forefront in humiliating Dalits, he said some of the Dalit leaders from that party were pledging the self-respect of Dalits.

With the people of the State understanding that Naidu was behind the bars because of looting the State exchequer, the TDP leaders to showed their existence by organising such ‘useless’ meetings, he said, adding that people will not trust the gimmicks of the Opposition party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna accused TDP leaders of conspiring to provoke Dalits by conducting meetings as per the direction of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Referring to the meeting organised by TDP in Kakinada denouncing the alleged murder of a Dalit youth by MLC Anantha Babu, he sought to know what message the TDP is giving to the society by organising such meetings. Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Nagarjuna felt that the TDP leaders would not have organised such meetings if they have any affection towards the Dalits. Stating that it was TDP chief Naidu, who is in the forefront in humiliating Dalits, he said some of the Dalit leaders from that party were pledging the self-respect of Dalits. With the people of the State understanding that Naidu was behind the bars because of looting the State exchequer, the TDP leaders to showed their existence by organising such ‘useless’ meetings, he said, adding that people will not trust the gimmicks of the Opposition party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp