Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP trying to instigate Dalits, alleges minister Meruga Nagarjuna

Stating that it was TDP chief Naidu, who is in the forefront in humiliating Dalits, he said some of the Dalit leaders from that party were pledging the self-respect of Dalits.

Published: 18th October 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna accused TDP leaders of conspiring to provoke Dalits by conducting meetings as per the direction of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Referring to the meeting organised by TDP in Kakinada denouncing the alleged murder of a Dalit youth by MLC Anantha Babu, he sought to know what message the TDP is giving to the society by organising such meetings.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Nagarjuna felt that the TDP leaders would not have organised such meetings if they have any affection towards the Dalits. Stating that it was TDP chief Naidu, who is in the forefront in humiliating Dalits, he said some of the Dalit leaders from that party were pledging the self-respect of Dalits.

With the people of the State understanding that Naidu was behind the bars because of looting the State exchequer, the TDP leaders to showed their existence by organising such ‘useless’ meetings, he said, adding that people will not trust the gimmicks of the Opposition party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Dalits Meruga Nagarjuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp