Vizag to host India-Australia T20 match on November 23

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port city is gearing up to host India-Australia T20 cricket match at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem in the city on November 23. In this regard, the first meeting of the India-Australia organising committee was held at the stadium here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, ACA (Andhra Cricket Association) secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said that they will ensure foolproof arrangements for successful conduct of the match.

“The BCCI has allotted the high profile India and Australia match as the previous matches were conducted successfully at the stadium. We will maintain the track record of Vizag stadium as the BCCI was ready to allot more matches for Vizag,” he added.

Informing that a decision with regard to ticket prices of the match will be taken at the next meeting of the committee, the ACA secretary said that extra care will be taken to ensure smooth sale of tickets as cricket enthusiasts are facing difficulty in accessing tickets and priority will be given to common spectators.

Committee chairman and district collector A Mallikharjun, Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar and others participated in the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port city is gearing up to host India-Australia T20 cricket match at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem in the city on November 23. In this regard, the first meeting of the India-Australia organising committee was held at the stadium here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, ACA (Andhra Cricket Association) secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said that they will ensure foolproof arrangements for successful conduct of the match. “The BCCI has allotted the high profile India and Australia match as the previous matches were conducted successfully at the stadium. We will maintain the track record of Vizag stadium as the BCCI was ready to allot more matches for Vizag,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Informing that a decision with regard to ticket prices of the match will be taken at the next meeting of the committee, the ACA secretary said that extra care will be taken to ensure smooth sale of tickets as cricket enthusiasts are facing difficulty in accessing tickets and priority will be given to common spectators. Committee chairman and district collector A Mallikharjun, Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar and others participated in the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp