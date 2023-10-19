Achieve desired results of Sampoorna Poshana: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to keep a constant vigil on the functioning of supervisory system in Anganwadis to achieve the desired results of YSR Sampoorna Poshana. At a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said strict SOPs should be evolved to ensure that the supervisory system functions efficiently. Emphasis should also be laid on dry ration distribution to ensue that the beneficiaries get quality items. Vacant posts in the department should also be filled, he stressed.

“The Medical and Health Department will take the responsibility of supplying medicines to the anaemic patients and victims of malnutrition identified at Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps, while the Women and Child Welfare Department will serve them nutritious food. For this, the two departments should work with coordination,” he asserted.

Stressing the need to achieve good results on this score, Jagan said, “A constant vigil is necessary to find out if the anaemic patients are actually consuming the nutritious food being served to them and if they are making any progress. This will help us eradicate anaemia completely among the rural people.”

These efforts should be supplemented by the steps to identify the children and pregnant women who missed vaccination, he said, adding that priority should be given to vaccinate them with the active involvement of ANMs in villages.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the children of underweight should be identified and necessary steps should be taken to bring their weight in proportion of their age by providing them nutritious food. There is also a need for registering the details in the app to extend them all necessary support, he averred.

The Medical and Health Department should pass on the details to the Women and Child Welfare Department so that the latter will take steps to provide nutritious food to the identified people.

“Change in our lifestyle is leading to emergence of new diseases. Every month, at least one camp should be conducted to promote awareness among people on such diseases and steps need to be taken to overcome them,” he mooted.Jagan also suggested that haemoglobin tests be conducted every month on children, pregnant women and lactating mothers to find out deficiency and take remedial measures.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Commissioner M Janaki, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas and other senior officials attended the meeting.

