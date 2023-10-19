Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: AI-powered bot to clarify students’ doubts in 4 subjects & TOEFL preparation

Developed by ConveGenius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered application will be installed on all State-owned tablets and Interactive Flat Panels.

VIJAYAWADA: The State Education Department is set to launch the ‘Doubt Clearance Bot’ with an aim to address the queries of students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English subjects, and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) preparation.

Developed by ConveGenius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered application will be installed on all State-owned tablets and Interactive Flat Panels. The app will strictly limit its responses to questions within the specified subject areas for which it is intended. If a question falls outside the specified subjects, the bot will refrain from giving answers, principal secretary (school education department) Praveen Prakash explained.

The bot will be trained on the State’s learning outcome frameworks and upgraded with features such as video recommendations, adaptive quizzing, and feedback mechanisms.ConveGenius will provide the Doubt Clearance Bot free of cost till September 2024, Praveen Prakash said in a GO issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State government will distribute tablets to Class VIII students on December 21. The tabs have already been distributed to Class IX students. The GO pointed out that in line with the government’s commitment, 50% of classrooms have already been equipped with smart boards, while the remaining will be installed by December 21.

