Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to disburse Rs 325.02 cr under Chedodu on October 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the Jagananna Chedodu Scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 325.02 crore as aid directly into the bank accounts of 3,25,020 eligible beneficiaries across the State with the click of a button at a programme in Yemmiganur of Kurnool district on Thursday. The State government has provided total financial assistance of Rs 1,252.51 crore to Chedodu beneficiaries so far, including the latest aid of Rs 325.02 crore.

In the fresh tranche of Chedodu, a financial assistance of Rs 180.66 crore will be provided to 1,80,656 tailors, Rs 104.55 crore to 1,04,551 Rajakas and Rs 39.81 crore to 39,813 Nayee Brahmins. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 per annum will be provided to Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors, who own shops. Each beneficiary has got Rs 40,000 in the last four years under the scheme.

The selection of eligible beneficiaries is being done in a transparent manner without any discrimination. The lists of Chedodu beneficiaries will be displayed at village and ward secretariats for social audit. The government is striving to ensure that every eligible person gets the benefit in saturation mode leaving no one behind.

If any eligible person is left out from getting the benefit for any reason, he will be given another chance to apply for aid under the scheme.“If the applicants are found to be eligible for Chedodu after verification, they will be given the benefit in June or December every year, depending upon the time of aid disbursal,’’ officials explained.

