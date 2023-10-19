Andhra Pradesh set to take up BC caste census from November 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will take up the caste census from November 15 to identify Most Backward Classes and to give them the required uplift, Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna announced during a press conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Recalling that the caste census was initiated in 1872 and conducted every year until 1931, he explained, “From 1951, only the census is being held. In this exercise, all castes, except for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), are counted as a whole, resulting in several sub-castes among BCs suffering.”

The minister underscored the need for identifying sub-castes among the Backward Classes that are lagging behind so that the government can roll out schemes for their development.

Holding the previous TDP government responsible for ignoring the demand of several BC associations to conduct a caste census, Venugopal said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has prioritised BCs by inducting 10 MLAs from the community to his Cabinet and setting up corporations for 139 BC castes, took a decision to conduct the caste census.”

Stating that Jagan had announced to take up the caste census on April 11, 2023 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, he said a resolution approved by the State Legislature was sent to the Centre, requesting it to take up the caste census.

“As no response has been received so far, the State government passed a resolution in the last Session of the AP Legislature to take up the caste census,” he added. The government has constituted a committee, comprising top officials from the departments of BC, SC, ST, Minorities, Village and Ward Secretariats. The caste census will be conducted with the help of village/ward Secretariat staff and volunteers under the supervision of the said committee, he explained.

Pointing out that a special mobile application has been designed for the purpose, Venugopal said round-table meetings will be organised with BC leaders and elders at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati. An e-mail service will also be arranged for receiving advice on the matter, he added. He opined that the robust village and ward Secretariat system, along with volunteers, will come in handy for early completion of the caste census.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will take up the caste census from November 15 to identify Most Backward Classes and to give them the required uplift, Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna announced during a press conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. Recalling that the caste census was initiated in 1872 and conducted every year until 1931, he explained, “From 1951, only the census is being held. In this exercise, all castes, except for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), are counted as a whole, resulting in several sub-castes among BCs suffering.” The minister underscored the need for identifying sub-castes among the Backward Classes that are lagging behind so that the government can roll out schemes for their development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Holding the previous TDP government responsible for ignoring the demand of several BC associations to conduct a caste census, Venugopal said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has prioritised BCs by inducting 10 MLAs from the community to his Cabinet and setting up corporations for 139 BC castes, took a decision to conduct the caste census.” Stating that Jagan had announced to take up the caste census on April 11, 2023 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, he said a resolution approved by the State Legislature was sent to the Centre, requesting it to take up the caste census. “As no response has been received so far, the State government passed a resolution in the last Session of the AP Legislature to take up the caste census,” he added. The government has constituted a committee, comprising top officials from the departments of BC, SC, ST, Minorities, Village and Ward Secretariats. The caste census will be conducted with the help of village/ward Secretariat staff and volunteers under the supervision of the said committee, he explained. Pointing out that a special mobile application has been designed for the purpose, Venugopal said round-table meetings will be organised with BC leaders and elders at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati. An e-mail service will also be arranged for receiving advice on the matter, he added. He opined that the robust village and ward Secretariat system, along with volunteers, will come in handy for early completion of the caste census. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp