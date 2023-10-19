Andhra Pradesh: Sitting, ex-MLAs intensify efforts to launch heirs

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Several politicians, including sitting and former MLAs in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district have intensified efforts to get the party ticket for their heirs in the 2024 elections. Most of them, whether they belong to the ruling YSRC or the Opposition TDP, hold sway on their respective constituencies, besides having considerable influence in district politics.

The heirs of a few TDP leaders have already started conducting a door-to-door campaign in their respective constituencies. Pamphlets are being distributed to the people highlighting the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Redy government as part of their mass outreach programme.

Senior TDP leader and former Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has intensified efforts to get the party ticket for his daughter Divya to contest from Tuni Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections.

Former Home minister and sitting TDP MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa is likely to field his son Ranganadh from his Peddapuram segment. Five former MLAs are also lobbying hard to get the party ticket for their heirs in the next elections.

When it comes to the election scenario, a keen contest is on the cards in Prathipadu Assembly constituency. Sitting YSRC MLA Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad seems to be facing stiff opposition from the general public as well as within the party. The present situation is likely to help TDP aspirant Varupula Satya Prabha, wife of former MLA Varupula Raja, as the Jana Sena Party’s support will add to the party’s own strength, opined a political analyst.

In Jaggampeta Assembly constituency, the political scenario is different from the other six segments in Kakinanda after reorganisation of districts. Former MLA Jyothula Nehru is preparing to contest as an MLA on TDP ticket, while his son Jyothula Naveen, a former Zilla Parishad chairman, is an aspirant for the Lok Sabha seat, sources said.

Former MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kakinada City), Pilli Anantha Lakshmi (Kakinada Rural), and SVSN Varma (Pithapuram), have already started the door-to-door campaign in their respective constituencies highlighting the Bhavisyathuku Bharosa programme to reach out to the people, with a hope of getting TDP tickets.

