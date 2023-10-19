Anticipatory bail plea of Naidu deferred to Nov 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case to November 7.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, Naidu’s counsels Sidharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the Special Leave Petition filed by Naidu with a prayer that Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act is applicable to the petitioner, is pending in the Supreme Court.

The counsels said the SC had reserved its orders and if they get a favourable verdict, it would have an impact on the anticipatory bail petition. Any favourable order in the SC will make the FIR filed by the APCID invalid, they said and sought deferment of the anticipatory bail plea. Advocate General S Sriram, representing the CID, said they does not have any objection if the matter was posted to a later date.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case to November 7. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, Naidu’s counsels Sidharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the Special Leave Petition filed by Naidu with a prayer that Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act is applicable to the petitioner, is pending in the Supreme Court. The counsels said the SC had reserved its orders and if they get a favourable verdict, it would have an impact on the anticipatory bail petition. Any favourable order in the SC will make the FIR filed by the APCID invalid, they said and sought deferment of the anticipatory bail plea. Advocate General S Sriram, representing the CID, said they does not have any objection if the matter was posted to a later date.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp