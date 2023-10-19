Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anticipatory bail plea of Naidu deferred to Nov 7

The counsels said the SC had reserved its orders and if they get a favourable verdict, it would have an impact on the anticipatory bail petition.

Published: 19th October 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case to November 7.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, Naidu’s counsels Sidharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the Special Leave Petition filed by Naidu with a prayer that Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act is applicable to the petitioner, is pending in the Supreme Court.

The counsels said the SC had reserved its orders and if they get a favourable verdict, it would have an impact on the anticipatory bail petition. Any favourable order in the SC will make the FIR filed by the APCID invalid, they said and sought deferment of the anticipatory bail plea. Advocate General S Sriram, representing the CID, said they does not have any objection if the matter was posted to a later date.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp