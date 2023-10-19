Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari to begin tour of Andhra Pradesh next week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari is all set to hit the roads and meet the public from next week as the party leadership has formulated a plan for her visits to different parts of the State under ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth should win).As part of the programme, she will console bereaved families, who lost their closed ones following Naidu’s arrest. Sources said Bhuvaneshwari’s tour is being planned in a way that she visits two to three places in a week.

Despite being the daughter of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao and wife of Naidu, Bhuvaneshwari was never involved in politics. However, she stepped in and began conducting various protests following her husband’s arrest. She has been camping in Rajamahendravaram since the time her husband was lodged at the Central Prison. Besides meeting him during mulakats, Bhuvaneshwari had staged a day-long hunger strike against Naidu’s ‘illegal’ detention.

She has actively participated in various programmes like candle rallies, ‘Nyanaki Sankellu’, ‘Kanthitho Kranthi’ and ‘Motha Mogiddam’. She also has become active on social media, raising issues against the government and police.

TDP sources explained that Bhuvaneswari decided to take up the tour to boost the morale of party cadres, who have been disappointed over the arrest of Naidu and the subsequent delay in his release from jail.

The party leadership is also learnt to have decided to resume Naidu’s ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (Guarantee for Future) programme. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who had suspended his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, is set to fill in his father’s shoes and continue the programme.

Sources said that Lokesh’s walkathon will be resumed after the release of Naidu. They added that a meeting of the party leaders will be held in four to five days to extensively discuss various programmes that will be taken up.

“The TDP’s activities were disturbed after Naidu’s arrest. While the TDP chief is behind the bars for the past 40 days, Lokesh spent most of his time in Delhi for consulting with legal experts on court cases. Thus, the party has not had a proper direction all these days,” a party leader expressed.

Further, he exuded confidence that the proposed ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme will rejuvenate the party cadre and motivate them to reach out to the people.Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what role Lokesh’s wife and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter Nara Brahmani will play in the party’s activities.

