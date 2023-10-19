Deity adorned with Rs 2.5-crore currency notes in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two temples in Jangareddygudem town in Eluru district, which is 50 km from Rajamahendravaram, have been decorated with currency notes worth Rs 2.50 crore, as part of the ongoing Dasara celebrations. The village Goddess Sri Ganganamma temple was decked up with currency notes worth Rs 2 crore, while business community Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Paramewari temple was decorated with Rs 50 lakhs currency notes.

The temple authority used hundreds of notes ranging from Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 to Rs 500 denominations, adding to the beauty of Sri Ganganamma temple. Additionally, two local sweet shop owners have offered 186 kgs of dry fruits to Goddess Ganganamma. Jangareddygudem is a business town located on the border of Andhra-Telangana in Godavari region. A large number of devotees worship the deity in the avatar of Mahalakxmi, the Goddess of riches, during the Navaratri celebrations.

Temple chairman K Veerraju stated that several devotees, especially women offer prayers to the Goddess Ganganamma and perform Ganganamma puja every year at the temple. Meanwhile, business community elders and women offered prayers at Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari temple and performed kumkumarchana on Wednesday.

