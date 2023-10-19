ODOP: 14 products from Andhra Pradesh to compete for national recognition 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14 products from Andhra Pradesh, which completed the physical verification process, will compete at the national level to prove their uniqueness in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by the Government of India. The ODOP programme aims to promote socio-economic development in all districts of the country by selecting and promoting one product from each district.

According to the officials, 26 products belonging to various sectors including handicrafts, handloom, textiles, fisheries, and industry, from 26 districts were submitted for ODOP recognition from the State, of which, 14 products were shortlisted after scrutiny and physical verification process. The Invest India team, responsible for conducting field verifications from October 10 in various districts of the State, completed the final selection for the ODOP Awards for the year 2023-24 on Wednesday.

They expressed satisfaction with the State government’s support for artisans and handloom weavers through various schemes and institutional aid. Impressively, eight out of the 14 products belong to the handloom sector, showcasing the prominence of the State in this sector.

Speaking to TNIE, principal secretary for Industries and Commerce Department (handloom and textile) K Sunita said, “The One District One Product Awards have been launched through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, with the aim of balanced regional development. If the State products are selected for these national awards, they will be of great benefit in terms of marketing. The government will pay special attention in identifying and promoting product supply chains, eliminating loopholes, enhancing export capabilities, and increasing market accessibility.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14 products from Andhra Pradesh, which completed the physical verification process, will compete at the national level to prove their uniqueness in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by the Government of India. The ODOP programme aims to promote socio-economic development in all districts of the country by selecting and promoting one product from each district. According to the officials, 26 products belonging to various sectors including handicrafts, handloom, textiles, fisheries, and industry, from 26 districts were submitted for ODOP recognition from the State, of which, 14 products were shortlisted after scrutiny and physical verification process. The Invest India team, responsible for conducting field verifications from October 10 in various districts of the State, completed the final selection for the ODOP Awards for the year 2023-24 on Wednesday. They expressed satisfaction with the State government’s support for artisans and handloom weavers through various schemes and institutional aid. Impressively, eight out of the 14 products belong to the handloom sector, showcasing the prominence of the State in this sector.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, principal secretary for Industries and Commerce Department (handloom and textile) K Sunita said, “The One District One Product Awards have been launched through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, with the aim of balanced regional development. If the State products are selected for these national awards, they will be of great benefit in terms of marketing. The government will pay special attention in identifying and promoting product supply chains, eliminating loopholes, enhancing export capabilities, and increasing market accessibility.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp