Woman stabbed to death over unkept job promise in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman to death in broad daylight over a financial dispute at Dwaraka Nagar third lane in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sujatha, was working as a telecaller in a company that finds job placements for top rankers. She is survived by a son and daughter.

The accused, P Uma Maheshwara Rao, was a private bank employee. They both lived in Arilova and knew each other for the past few years. According to Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) (law and order 1) K Srinivasa Rao, the accused reportedly gave Rs 15 lakh to Sujatha as she promised to find him a job.When Sujatha failed to keep her promise, Mahesh went to her office at Satya enclave in Dwaraka Nagar and picked up an argument with her, demanding she return the money.

In a fit of anger, he allegedly stabbed her and inflicted injuries on his neck. He allegedly put the knife in the victim’s hand to portray that a clash ensued between them, police said. The accused was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) and his health condition is stable, they added. Further, the police ruled out the involvement of the bank where Mahesh worked in the case. Police are investigating the case from all angles to find out the exact reason for the murder.

