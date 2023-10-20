Andhra HC transfers Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in skill development case to vacation bench

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bail petition moved by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case has been transferred to a vacation bench. Naidu moved to the High Court after the ACB court dismissed his bail petition. When the petition came up for hearing, Naidu’s counsels Sidharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the petitioner had been lodged in the prison for the past 40 days and there had been no progress in the case investigation.

The counsels also told the court that Naidu has lost weight and they have concerns over the health of the former CM. The personal as well as government doctors have prescribed various tests for Naidu, they said and contended that the petitioner has the right to get the treatment of his choice and sought permission from the court. The counsels said they had also filed supplementary petitions seeking two-week interim bail in view of the health condition of Naidu.

Additional Advocate General P Srinivas Reddy, appearing on behalf of the government, said the Supreme Court, which heard the quash petition of Naidu, has rejected his interim bail plea and the petitioner cannot seek a similar relief from the High Court.

In response, Naidu’s counsels said they had sought interim bail in the SC but when the counsels representing the government informed the apex court that the bail plea was to be heard in the AP High Court on October 19, the Supreme Court suggested that the matter be heard by the High Court. Naidu’s counsels also said they did not seek a grant of interim bail by the apex court on health grounds.

The AAG said they needed time to get information about the medical tests on Naidu and sought time till 2.30 pm. When the court took up the matter in the afternoon, Naidu’s counsels urged the court to direct the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison authorities to place before the court the medical reports of the petitioner. The counsels also sought the transfer of the main and supplementary petitions to the vacation bench. Justice K Suresh Reddy transferred the petitions to the vacation bench and directed the prison authorities to place before it the medical reports of the former Chief Minister.

