Andhra Pradesh government allots Rs 165 cr for Bapatla water projects

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a huge relief to the people of Bapatla urban area, the woes of shortage of drinking water would be resolved soon as over Rs 165 crore was allotted by the State government for the construction and renovation of various water projects in the district.

In the newly formed Bapatla district, under various projects including Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 2.0, and 15th financial commission funds, the officials have allotted Rs 165.95 crore including Rs 22.95 crores for repair works in Bapatla, Rs 35 crore in Repalle, Rs 23 crores in Chirala, and Rs 85 crores in Addanki municipality. Overhead tanks will be constructed in West Bapatla, Bethani Colony, and Padisonpet with Rs 5.24 crores and a water filtration centre will be set up with Rs 1.80 crores.

Along with this, increasing the capacity of pipelines and works of laying new pipelines in over 118 km are included in this project. The officials are planning to finish the works within stipulated time and provide sufficient drinking water to the people. People in the tail end part of the district, especially Bapatla municipality, often face acute water shortage due to wastage of water due to frequent repair works of the 35 years old piplelines posing a serious threat to public health.

