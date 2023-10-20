Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh bids tearful farewell to soldier

Youngest among three siblings, Vasukishore, who aspired to join Indian army, got posted in 2015.

Published: 20th October 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

People of Khazipet village bid adieu to sepoy Chitumadugula Vasukif I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A tearful adieu was given to Indian Army sepoy, Chitumadugula Vasukif on Thursday, who had met with an accident in the line of duty and was battling for his life in a hospital in Lucknow. His last rites were conducted with full military honours in the presence of his relatives and locals.  

Native of Khazipet village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district, the 29-year-old Vasukishore of Champath battalion was posted in Uttarakhand. On October 1, the military truck in which he was travelling met with an accident. He was immediately shifted to Lucknow military hospital for better treatment. After battling to live for over a fortnight, Vasukishore breathed his last on Wednesday night.

Youngest among three siblings, Vasukishore, who aspired to join Indian army, got posted in 2015. He was lived with his wife and two daughters. He had last visited his village in early September to see his newborn daughter. Villagers recalled their association with Vasu, saying he was an honest person and encouraged the other youth in the village to join the army and serve their nation.

