Fresh trouble in Prakasam district YSRC reaches CMO 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fresh trouble that brewed in the ruling YSRC with former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy surrendering his gunmen allegedly upset over the manner in which the probe into the fake sale deed registration case is going on, reached the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The former minister wrote a letter to the State police chief on Wednesday about the surrender of his personal security officers to the department. Balineni is said to be unhappy with the arrests made by Prakasam district police in the sensational case while leaving some Opposition TDP leaders.

The Opposition party has started targeting the former minister, alleging that those arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, were the followers of Balineni and he too was involved in the fraud. The police have arrested 12 persons so far in connection with the fraud.

Amid these developments, Balineni reportedly reached Tadepalli from Hyderabad on Thursday morning leaving behind his gunmen. He reportedly met the officials of the CMO and explained to them that the probe was going in only one direction, leaving some others to go scot-free.

Later in the day, Balineni reportedly met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too. Balineni has been unhappy over the treatment meted out to him by the party leadership, including his removal from the State Cabinet. He was miffed with a section of leaders who he alleged were behind Jagan sidelining him.

Balineni was also upset over the recent transfer of police officials as some of them whom he recommended for posting in Ongole, were not given the posting. Trouble has been brewing in the district YSRC with Balineni and other leaders like former MP and ex-TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy trying to gain the upper hand over the district politics, sources said.

The former minister was also reportedly not happy with some leaders close to Jagan moving pawns to sideline him further in the party. Though Subba Reddy was asked to focus on North Coastal Andhra, the former MP still has a greater say in Prakasam district politics, which has annoyed Balineni, YSRC sources said.

