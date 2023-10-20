Home States Andhra Pradesh

Leopard fear grips border villages of Andhra Pradesh

However, the officials are focused on trapping the leopards and have plans to install CCTV cameras to identify high-risk areas and accurately assess the leopard population.

Published: 20th October 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: People living in the border regions of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are living in fear due to frequent encounters with leopards. Several villages, on the hilly terrain under the Kosigi, Pathikonda, Holagunda, Chippagiri, Aspari, Alurur, and Adonai mandals, have turned into leopard territories.

As per rough estimation, at least 50 leopards have found shelter in these tiny rocky hill areas within the Adoni and Pathikonda revenue divisions of Kurnool district. On average, leopards kill one goat, sheep or dog each week in these divisions. Even on Thursday, there was an alleged leopard attack on a goat in Kosigi village’s Timmappa rock hills.

However, the officials are focused on trapping the leopards and have plans to install CCTV cameras to identify high-risk areas and accurately assess the leopard population. Night patrols have also been conducted over two days to track the wild cat movements. The leopards tend to seek shelter in rocky hill areas as these allow then to live freely and find ample food.

According to Adoni forest range officer P Tejaswi, the leopards typically prey on animals like monkeys, goats, sheep and dogs that are smaller in size compared to their 3 to 4 feet height. When leopards cannot find food in their usual habitats, they may venture into residential areas in search of goats, sheep and dogs. Hence, people are advised to set up fencing covered with long cloth to protect their livestock from leopard attacks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp