Leopard fear grips border villages of Andhra Pradesh

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: People living in the border regions of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are living in fear due to frequent encounters with leopards. Several villages, on the hilly terrain under the Kosigi, Pathikonda, Holagunda, Chippagiri, Aspari, Alurur, and Adonai mandals, have turned into leopard territories.

As per rough estimation, at least 50 leopards have found shelter in these tiny rocky hill areas within the Adoni and Pathikonda revenue divisions of Kurnool district. On average, leopards kill one goat, sheep or dog each week in these divisions. Even on Thursday, there was an alleged leopard attack on a goat in Kosigi village’s Timmappa rock hills.

However, the officials are focused on trapping the leopards and have plans to install CCTV cameras to identify high-risk areas and accurately assess the leopard population. Night patrols have also been conducted over two days to track the wild cat movements. The leopards tend to seek shelter in rocky hill areas as these allow then to live freely and find ample food.

According to Adoni forest range officer P Tejaswi, the leopards typically prey on animals like monkeys, goats, sheep and dogs that are smaller in size compared to their 3 to 4 feet height. When leopards cannot find food in their usual habitats, they may venture into residential areas in search of goats, sheep and dogs. Hence, people are advised to set up fencing covered with long cloth to protect their livestock from leopard attacks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KURNOOL: People living in the border regions of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are living in fear due to frequent encounters with leopards. Several villages, on the hilly terrain under the Kosigi, Pathikonda, Holagunda, Chippagiri, Aspari, Alurur, and Adonai mandals, have turned into leopard territories. As per rough estimation, at least 50 leopards have found shelter in these tiny rocky hill areas within the Adoni and Pathikonda revenue divisions of Kurnool district. On average, leopards kill one goat, sheep or dog each week in these divisions. Even on Thursday, there was an alleged leopard attack on a goat in Kosigi village’s Timmappa rock hills. However, the officials are focused on trapping the leopards and have plans to install CCTV cameras to identify high-risk areas and accurately assess the leopard population. Night patrols have also been conducted over two days to track the wild cat movements. The leopards tend to seek shelter in rocky hill areas as these allow then to live freely and find ample food.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Adoni forest range officer P Tejaswi, the leopards typically prey on animals like monkeys, goats, sheep and dogs that are smaller in size compared to their 3 to 4 feet height. When leopards cannot find food in their usual habitats, they may venture into residential areas in search of goats, sheep and dogs. Hence, people are advised to set up fencing covered with long cloth to protect their livestock from leopard attacks. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp