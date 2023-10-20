Naidu only pursued policy of plunder, stash & devour: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Lashing out at the Opposition TDP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu only pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour and dumped the election manifesto into the dustbin.

He was addressing a gathering at Nandikotkur in Kurnool district on Thursday before releasing Rs 325.02 crore under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme, benefitting 3,25,020 beneficiaries, including the Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors.

Asserting that his government was delivering all its promises in the most transparent manner, Jagan said, “From the Janmabhoomi Committees to the skill development corporation, the previous TDP regime was marred with several instances of corruption. Naidu even failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget.”

Urging the public to note the difference in the quality of administration, he claimed that people were forced to run from pillar to post under the TDP regime to seek civic services. “But for the last 52 months, people have been receiving all welfare benefits and services at their doorstep,” he added.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken in various sectors, the Chief Minister said, “The SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities, who were neglected between 2014 and 2019, are now enjoying an elevated status due to their economic and social empowerment with the transparent implementation of a plethora of welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 2,38,000 crore.”

Accusing the TDP chief of never thinking of allotting plots or constructing houses for the poor even in Kuppam, his own constituency, he pointed out that the ruling YSRC has distributed house sites to 31 lakh women and that 22 lakh houses are under construction.

“In Kuppam, too, we distributed 20,000 house sites, while 8,000 houses are under construction,” he added. Alleging that Naidu wanted to disband the Aarogyasri scheme, the chief minister said after the YSRC assumed power, the number of ailments and medical procedures covered under the medical cover were increased to 3,300, making free treatment accessible to more people. Further, he said the former chief minister even defaulted on the agricultural loan waiver of Rs 87,612 crore.

He explained that the results of reforms in education, agriculture and other sectors were visible in the form of RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), village clinics, new medical colleges, 2.07 lakh new government jobs, English medium schools, improved infrastructure in government schools under Nadu-Nedu.

Describing the forthcoming elections as the Kurukshetra war between the pro-poor government and capitalists, he cautioned the people against the coming together of political wolves (referring to the alliance of TDP and Jana Sena Party) for electoral gains.

Appealing to the people not to be carried away by false promises and malicious campaign, Jagan said, “Unlike the TDP which enjoys the support of a gang of thieves, foster son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and friendly media, I only count on the support of you and God. If you feel you have benefited from the welfare programmes, stand by the YSRC in the next elections.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KURNOOL: Lashing out at the Opposition TDP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu only pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour and dumped the election manifesto into the dustbin. He was addressing a gathering at Nandikotkur in Kurnool district on Thursday before releasing Rs 325.02 crore under the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme, benefitting 3,25,020 beneficiaries, including the Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors. Asserting that his government was delivering all its promises in the most transparent manner, Jagan said, “From the Janmabhoomi Committees to the skill development corporation, the previous TDP regime was marred with several instances of corruption. Naidu even failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Urging the public to note the difference in the quality of administration, he claimed that people were forced to run from pillar to post under the TDP regime to seek civic services. “But for the last 52 months, people have been receiving all welfare benefits and services at their doorstep,” he added. Elaborating on the initiatives taken in various sectors, the Chief Minister said, “The SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities, who were neglected between 2014 and 2019, are now enjoying an elevated status due to their economic and social empowerment with the transparent implementation of a plethora of welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 2,38,000 crore.” Accusing the TDP chief of never thinking of allotting plots or constructing houses for the poor even in Kuppam, his own constituency, he pointed out that the ruling YSRC has distributed house sites to 31 lakh women and that 22 lakh houses are under construction. “In Kuppam, too, we distributed 20,000 house sites, while 8,000 houses are under construction,” he added. Alleging that Naidu wanted to disband the Aarogyasri scheme, the chief minister said after the YSRC assumed power, the number of ailments and medical procedures covered under the medical cover were increased to 3,300, making free treatment accessible to more people. Further, he said the former chief minister even defaulted on the agricultural loan waiver of Rs 87,612 crore. He explained that the results of reforms in education, agriculture and other sectors were visible in the form of RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), village clinics, new medical colleges, 2.07 lakh new government jobs, English medium schools, improved infrastructure in government schools under Nadu-Nedu. Describing the forthcoming elections as the Kurukshetra war between the pro-poor government and capitalists, he cautioned the people against the coming together of political wolves (referring to the alliance of TDP and Jana Sena Party) for electoral gains. Appealing to the people not to be carried away by false promises and malicious campaign, Jagan said, “Unlike the TDP which enjoys the support of a gang of thieves, foster son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and friendly media, I only count on the support of you and God. If you feel you have benefited from the welfare programmes, stand by the YSRC in the next elections.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp