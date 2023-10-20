TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended till November 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will remain in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as the ACB special court in Vijayawada extended his remand till November 1. The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) had arrested the former chief minister for his alleged role in the Rs 351-crore skill development corporation scam on September 9. Subsequently, the ACB court had remanded him to judicial custody on September 10.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court transferred Naidu’s bail plea in the case to a vacation bench.

As the judicial remand was ending, the probe agency had filed a plea seeking an extension. During the hearing, the 73-year-old was virtually produced before judge BSV Himabindu.

When she inquired Naidu about his health and other issues, he expressed concerns over the security being provided to him in the jail. He also alleged that the State government had failed to provide proper facilities to a person under the Z+ security cover. The judge then asked Naidu to list his concerns in a letter and directed jail authorities to submit the same to the ACB court. She assured the TDP chief that she will direct the officials to issue timely reports on his health.

The judge also sought an explanation from CID officials on Naidu’s health. Responding, they said a special medical team was monitoring the former chief minister’s health round-the-clock. Meanwhile, Naidu’s advocates filed a fresh petition with the ACB court, seeking that the number of legal mulakats be increased to three a day from the existing one per day. It may be noted here the jail officials had recently reduced the number of legal mulakats to one per day from two citing security and administrative reasons. Judge Himabindu instructed CID officials to file a counter on the petition for arguments.

