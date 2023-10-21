Andhra Pradesh keen on developing Krishnapatnam village: Minister Kakani

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that they have been keen on developing Krishnapatnam village close to the port and steps were taken to provide 75 per cent of employment to local youth in industries in the region. Kakani inspected Jaganna Aarogya Suraksha health camp organised at ZP High School in Krishnapatnam village in Muthukur mandal here on Friday.

During the meeting, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the State government has issued notices to all companies for providing employment opportunities to local youth in their firms. He stated that they have laid cement roads in the village. Explaining about Jaganna Aarogya Suraksha programme, the minister said that the health programme was aimed at ensuring public health.

The government has been conducting various medical tests to people in each households and providing medicines with free of cost. Nearly 172 various types of medicines have been providing to patients and also performing operations to necessary patients across the State, added the minister.

