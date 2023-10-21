Andhra Pradesh: Low pressure in bay likely to intensify into depression

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of Thursday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over southwest and adjoining southeast on Friday morning and lay over the same region. It is likely to intensify further into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around October 23.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is prevailing near the system and it is likely to gradually increase becoming squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) on October 21 and 22 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on October 23.

It is likely to decrease gradually thereafter. Moderate to rough sea condition is likely to prevail near the system on October 21 and it is likely to become rough to very rough on October 23. It is likely to improve gradually thereafter. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea till October 23.

Meanwhile, in consonance with its motto ‘We Protect’, the Indian Coast Guard Region East initiated precautionary measures to prevent loss of life at sea due to adverse weather. ICG ship Kanaklata Barua has warned fishermen along the AP coast about the developing low pressure area and advised them to return to harbour for safety.

