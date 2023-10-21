Andhra Pradesh: No second part of TDP poll manifesto for Dasara

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP’s plan to release the second part of its election manifesto by Dasara appears to have been deferred following the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case. Though it has been over a month since the former Chief Minister was lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, there is no clarity on when he will be released, considering a series of cases lined up against him.

It may be recalled that Naidu released the first part of TDP manifesto ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ at the party’s annual convention Mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram in May this year. The TDP had promised sops for farmers, women and youth. At the same time, the TDP chief also announced that the second part of the manifesto, with focus on welfare of all sections of the people, will be released by Dasara.

Speaking to TNIE, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy alleged that the State government ‘illegally’ arrested Naidu only to prevent him from taking forward the party’s activities. “While Naidu was extensively touring the districts to interact with a cross-section of people under the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme, the YSRC government arrested him illegally,” he alleged.

Terming the TDP’s first part of the manifesto just a trailer, Pattabhi remarked, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be shocked after the full movie (manifesto) is released with the party outlining the salient features of its proposed development programmes and welfare schemes.”

Mentioning that confining Naidu on false charges was the only option Jagan had, the TDP spokesperson asserted, “By doing so, the Chief Minister can only hamper TDP’s activities for some time and to some extent, but not prevent us from going forward with our agenda.”

Meanwhile, TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy revealed that with the Jana Sena Party and TDP fighting the ensuing Assembly elections together, the second part of the manifesto will be formulated after holding discussions with the JSP leadership.

