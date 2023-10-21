Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt declines TTD’s proposal to allocate one per cent of its budget for Tirupati

Published: 21st October 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday declined the proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allocate one per cent of its annual budget to develop Tirupati. In a memo, Special Chief Secretary for endowments R Karikal Valaven stated that the proposal to create a fund by allocating 1% of TTD’s annual budget for Tirupati is ‘not agreed’ by the government.

Though the State government has not cited any reason for its decision, it is learnt that public and political criticism against such a move prompted it to stop the TTD from allocating funds for Tirupati. Following a board meeting on October 9, the Temple Trust had resolved to take up repair and maintenance works in the city under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The TTD’s annual budget was put at Rs 3,600 crore for the year 2023-24.

Soon after the announcement, the BJP opposed the proposal and alleged that the TTD’s decision was a demonstration of the undue influence the government had over the temple administration. The saffron party questioned how the government could access temple funds, which are nothing but offerings from devotees, while it cannot do the same in case of Wakf Board or churches. Hindu religious bodies, too, opposed the move.

