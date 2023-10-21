CM Jagan offers silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on behalf of the State government, on Friday, the sixth day of Dasara festivities when the presiding deity was adorned in Sri Saraswati Devi avataram. Moola Nakshatram, the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga, is considered to be auspicious as devotees believe that they would be blessed with knowledge and success, if they have a glimpse of the deity in Sri Saraswati Devi avataram.

In view of CM Jagan’s visit, police authorities made tight security arrangements and imposed strict restrictions in and around the temple. The Chief Minister was accompanied by the temple priests along with the Deputy chief minister and Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Home minister Taneti Vanita, Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, West constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Tourism minister RK Roja, temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu, temple executive officer KS Rama Rao and others.

Jagan was given a traditional welcome with poornakumbham on the arrival by the priests. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the CM had darshan of the presiding deity. After offering special prayers to the Goddess, he was offered theertha prasadams and a photograph of the deity along with vedaaseervachanam.

Pilgrim turnout

According to temple authorities, more than one lakh devotees (till 5 pm) had darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga. In order to provide darshan of the Goddess in Saraswati Devi, temple officials extended the darshanam timings till 12 am for the convenience of the devotees.

The turnout of pilgrims was high from the wee hours of Friday and continued to swell during the night hours. The devotees were forced to wait in queues during CM Jagan’s visit. Most of the devotees, who reached the city on Thursday, preferred to stand in queues to have a quick darshan of the deity on Friday. Devotees joined the serpentine queues as early as 2 am near Canal road after having a holy dip in the River Krishna.

Speaking to TNIE, Kottu Satyanarayana said that they cancelled all the VIP services and special darshanams in order to facilitate hassle-free darshan for general public. He further said temple officials had arranged additional holding areas near the VMC office, Pandit Nehru Bus Station and in front of Rajiv Gandhi park anticipating the rush on Friday. “Special teams were formed to monitor the devotee movement atop Indrakeeladri. Additional forces and volunteers were deployed to tackle the rush on the special day,” the minister explained.

