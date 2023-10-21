Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education sector riddled with scams: Pawan Kalyan

Published: 21st October 2023

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said an inquiry will be ordered into the scams in education sector that took place during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, if they come to power in the State in the ensuing elections. “This (probe into scams in education sector) will be the first one against the YSRC government after we come to power. Everyone involved in the scams will be put behind bars,’’ he said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the YSRC government had entered into agreements with companies that are on the brink of collapse to derail the education sector.

“It has resorted to several irregularities in the education sector. The government has created confusion among students on English medium education. When we tried to give our suggestions, we were branded as opponents of English medium education,’’ he deplored.

Pawan Kalyan opined that TOEFL is necessary for those who intend to go abroad and questioned the need for TOEFL for third-class students. “If English speaking can create wonders, there will not be any poverty in English-speaking countries,” the JSP chief remarked.

