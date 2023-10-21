Naidu allowed two legal meetings a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB special court in Vijayawada on Friday allowed two legal mulakats per day for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Stating that Naidu was entangled in three cases, counsels of the former chief minister had filed a petition in the ACB court, seeking three legal mulakats per day. The plea was filed after jail authorities reduced the number of legal meetings for Naidu to one per day from two, citing security and administrative reasons. However, the provision of two mulakats for family members per week was not changed.

When the petition came for hearing on Friday, ACB court judge BSV Himabindu dismissed the petition as it did not mention the respondents. The court asked the counsel to file a fresh petition. After Naidu’s counsels filed a fresh petition in the evening seeking three legal mulakats, the court issued interim orders, permitting two legal mulakats.

