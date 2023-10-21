Palnadu RTA to give pending licences

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu district road transport department officials are gearing up to distribute the license and RC cards which have been pending for several months. The printing of the licenses has been delayed for several months accounting to various reasons. As many as 81,791 cards including 54,378 registration certificates (RC), and 27,413 driving license have been pending. The district officials have set up two special counters at RTO office in Narasaraopet with the capacity to print over 500 cards per day and speed up the printing of cards.

In the past few days, over 15,977 cards have been printed. Officials are making necessary arrangements to distribute the cards through the postal department. They have also set a target to complete the pending cards within the next three months.

Meanwhile, as per the new regulations, license cards will be issued only in digital forms from now. The digital versions of the licences and RCs would be available at DigiLocker or M-Parivahan free of cost. The printouts of these digital versions would also be accepted for the ease of those who do not have or use mobile phones. As the application fees and postal charges for the physical documents have been closed since July 28, the officials will issue physical cards to those who applied prior to date.

