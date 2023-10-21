Tirumala devotees to witness Srivari’s Vishwarupa darshan at SV Museum 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Devotees visiting Tirumala will soon witness Vishwarupa darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy with the latest 7D technology, which is being readied with international standards at the SV Museum in Tirumala, said TTD museum officer Krishna Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at the media center in Rambhageecha-2 on Friday, the TTD museum chief briefed on the various aspects of the ongoing works in the museum that are set to be completed by this year end.

“ The TCS was contributing Rs 125 crore and another Rs 20 crore by MAP Systems towards this mega project on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative,” he said.

Reddy stated that the museum would have three floors, encompassing 19 galleries. The sculptural splendour of the Srivari temple, including the devotees of the Lord and their contributions, the ancient war equipment, musical instruments, pooja paraphernalia galleries, etc., are said to amaze the devotees in first floor. In the second floor, there would be Virat Purusha, Brahma Maheshwara, Rigveda and Yajurveda galleries. While in the third floor, the Brahmanda Gallery will amuse the devotees with the latest 7D technology.

