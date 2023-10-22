41 lakh attend suraksha camps in three weeks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As of Friday (October 20), 41 lakh individuals have attended medical camps conducted as part of the YSRC government’s flagship initiative, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS). Under the five-phase programme, which commenced on September 30, a total of 9,105 medical camps have been organised across the State. While 39.5 lakh people have consulted doctors free of cost, over 6.14 medical examinations have been conducted.

The initiative aims at providing medical check-ups and treatment at people’s doorstep primarily through a network of secretariats and with the help of dedicated volunteers and medical professionals, underscoring the need to promote regular health assessments.

Citizens are subjected to seven rapid tests to diagnose a variety of chronic and communicable diseases. Patients are screened for hypertension, diabetes, and fever-related illnesses like dengue and malaria as per the symptoms they show. A sputum sample is also tested for Tuberculosis (TB), if any symptoms are noticed.

Further, residents are provided with guidance and support, if any health issues are detected during the examinations. Conducting these tests has also ensured the early detection of diseases. Two specialists, two MBBS doctors and medical staff provide services in every camp. As many as 162 types of medicines, 18 types of surgical items, and 14 types of emergency kits are available free of cost. Patients are referred to Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals for major treatments.

Speaking to TNIE, JAS in-charge and deputy director of Health and Wellness Centres K Syamala said, “So far the public response has been positive. Initially, we faced a challenge with managing the crowd, but now we are taking measures to control the same.”

Further, she explained that medicines have been provided at the camps and the staff have been instructed to use drugs available at PHCs, UPHCs, and VHCs in case they face shortage. “In urban areas, we are conducting these camps at each secretariat level due to the high response,” she added. So far, ANMs (auxillary nurse midwives) and CHOs (Community health officers) have visited over 1.39 crore households, while village/ward volunteers have visited 1.33 crore houses.

