Andhra Pradesh: Malayappa Swamy blesses devotees from Chandra Prabha Vahanam

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As part of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa as Navaneetha Krishna blessed devotees on the Chandra Prabha Vahanam along the Four Mada Streets on a pleasant evening on Saturday.

Moon, is considered to be the Lover of Peace and Prosperity. By taking a ride on this celestial carrier, the Lord indicated that He is there to heal the pains of His beloved devotees if they completely surrender to Him with true devotion.

Moreover, a gigantic palanquin among all the celestial rides, is Surya Prabha palanquin, on the seventh day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams is dedicated to the both living gods Surya, the Sun and Chandra, the Moon.

Lord Malayappa Swamy was decked with a mammoth bright red ixora flower garland which enhanced the charm and richness of the processional deity during Brahmotsavams.

