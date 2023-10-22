Andhra Pradesh: Minister Audimulapu Suresh ridicules Pawan Kalyan as ‘Inter-fail’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday ridiculed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse comments on the education system in the State.

“An Inter-fail is speaking about the education system. I dare Pawan Kalyan to speak in English with government school students now,” he challenged.

Suresh, who earlier held the portfolio of Education minced no words in criticising the JSP chief. He said the JSP chief should notice that students from the government schools are now able to speak fluently in English, even at global fora like the United Nations.

“Pawan Kalyan is speaking ignorantly about the education system and his objections to the English medium of instruction in government schools in the State amply reflects it,” he observed. Mocking the claims of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh that his party will be the guarantee for the future of the State, the Municipal Administration Minister said, “When there is no guarantee for TDP and Lokesh, what guarantee will they give to the State.”

“Lokesh claimed that he would get his father N Chandrababu Naidu released within 48 hours after being arrested. After 40 days, the former Chief Minister, who was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, is still in Rajamahendravaram Central Prision,” Suresh pointed out and asked Lokesh why he failed to get bail for his father.

Dismissing Yuva Galam Padayatra of Lokesh, and Varahi Vijaya Yatra of Pawan Kalyan of no consequences, the Municipal Administration Minister said, “The two leaders have no guarantee for their future and their yatras will not have any impact on people as they are well aware of the commitment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the development of the State.”

