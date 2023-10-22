Andhra Pradesh's largest swimming pool & skating rink to open soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Much to the delight of the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) people, the state’s largest indoor swimming pool and skating rink set up in Mangalagiri is soon to be open for the public, as the trial run was successfully completed on Saturday.

MLA Rama Krishna inspected the trial run and instructed the officials to finish the pending works within the stipulated time. In a bid to encourage athletes in the local area and provide them with all required amenities, MTMC had allotted Rs 3.5 crore for the construction of the Mahaboob Shamsher Khan Memorial Indoor Swimming Pool and Skating Rink and Gummadi Pulleswhwar Rao Powerlifting Stadium with state-of-the-art facilities.

As the land near Mangalagiri pumphouse was vacant for several years, upon the request of the local athletes and suggestions of local MLA Rama Krishna Reddy, the civic body allotted the land for the stadium. The swimming pool with a length of 75 ft and 36 ft width has been constructed with separate stalls for men, women, children and adults. The construction of Gummadi Pulleswhwar Rao powerlifting academy is also in progress.

