Cadres pin high hopes on TDP-JSP meet in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

As part of the joint initiative to reach out  the people, Pawan Kalyan will continue his Varahi Vijaya Yatra.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP cadres are confident that the action plan that will be chalked out at the TDP-Jana Sena Party coordination meeting in Rajamahendravaram on October 23, the first one after the announcement of pact, will ensure the success of the alliance in the 2024 elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in a hotel near the central prison. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Nara Lokesh and Bhuvaneswari, is likely to meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the central prison before the coordination meeting. However, the seat-sharing issue between the two parties is unlikely to be discussed at the meeting.

“The coordination meeting will take a decision on how the rank and file of both the parties should reach out to the people and expose the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts,” said TDP spokesperson Satish Babu.

“The meeting will be a historic one and 1994 will be repeated in 2024 Assembly elections,” he told TNIE.

TDP founder NT Rama Rao held a huge rally against the then Congress government’s ant-people policies in  Rajamahendravaram in the name of Praja Tarangam in 1994. Later, the TDP returned to power in the State with a huge majority, he recalled.

As part of the joint initiative to reach out  the people, Pawan Kalyan will continue his Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Lokesh will resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra. Bhuvaneswari will also take out a bus yatra from Naravaripalli, he added.

