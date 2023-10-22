Andhra Pradesh government revises DA from July 1, 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued orders revising Dearness Allowance of employees from July 1, 2022. The DA has been revised from 22.75% of the basic pay to 26.30% for the employees drawing pay in a regular scale.

The DA of Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions, including aided Polytechnics, who are drawing pay in regular scale, and those of universities, including ANGRAU, JNTU and YSR Horticulture University has also been revised.

The employees drawing revised UGC pay scale, 2006 will get their DA revised from 203% to 212% of the basic pay. In respect of those drawing revised UGC pay scale, 2016, the DA has been increased from 34% to 38% of the basic pay.

The DA of judicial officers, whose pay scale was revised as per the Padmanabhan Committee report will be revised from 203% to 212%. The DA of those drawing revised pay scale as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, will be revised from 34% to 38%.

It will be paid with the salary of November, 2023 payable in December, 2023. The revised DA arrears from July 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023 will be credited to the General Provident Fund account of the employees in three equal installments in April, July and October, 2024.

