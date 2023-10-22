Let Naidu have CBI probe into his assets: Minister Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh has termed TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a businessman in the guise of a politician. “If Naidu says he is clean, let him have a CBI inquiry into his assets,” he dared.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Ramesh said, “Naidu and his son Lokesh only know one thing, to loot the public exchequer in any manner. After the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, the TDP has resorted to a vicious propaganda against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC government.”

He remarked that Naidu only knows one thing, that is cash while in the government and quash when he was caught red handed with evidence. “There has been no response from SC, ST, BC and minorities over Naidu’s arrest in the skill development case as being claimed by the TDP. Only those belonging to a particular community are staging protests against Naidu’s arrest and no one else. It clearly shows that Naidu is a representative of capitalists and those with feudalist mentality,” he observed.

Ramesh said as Naidu, Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have houses in Hyderbad and spend most of the time there, they should be treated as non residents of Andhra and they have no right to indulge in politics in the State. “The so called alliance in 2014, failed to do anything worthwhile for the State after coming to power, and now they are seeking people’s mandate again. Shame on them,” he remarked.

The people of the State want to have YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as their Chief Minister for the next 20 years, hence they are supporting ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ and only TDP and JSP activists are desperate not to see Jagan as the CM, which will never happen,” he asserted.

