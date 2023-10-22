Minister Adimulapu Suresh launches 9th CREDAI property show in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Adimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) lauded the efforts of CREDAI, Vijayawada for organising property shows regularly and holding various service programmes apart from the construction sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 9th CREDAI property show at a convention hall, Vijayawada, Dasari Rambabu, president of CREDAI, Vijayawada Chapter thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for removing the clause that realtors will leave 5% land for Jagananna Colonies and impact fee.

He requested the minister to pursue the problems of builders including solving the VLT problem, decrease of affordable housing registration charges, the TDR bonds problem of Tanuku town builders, decrease of tap connection charges and other related issues.

Responding to the requests of the members of CREDAI, the minister assured them that the problems would be rectified soon after taking the issues to the notice of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, vice chairman of the Planning Board and also MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, YSRC east constituency in charge Devineni Avinash, G Ram Reddy, National General Secretary, CREDAI, YV Ramana Rao, President of State, CREDAI, Bayana Srinivas, general secretary, were present.

