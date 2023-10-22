Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari to embark on ‘Nijam Gelavali’ tour on October 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will embark on the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth shall triumph) yatra from Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Assembly constituency under the erstwhile Chittoor district on October 25. Naravaripalle has been chosen as it is Naidu’s native.

Besides protesting against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu, Bhuvaneswari will console families of 157 people who reportedly died of shock after the former chief minister’s arrest in the skill development scam.

Party general secretary Nara Lokesh announced the decision which was taken at a meeting held in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

The 40-year-old also declared that he will launch ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (Babu Surety is guarantee for future) programme, initially planned by Naidu, on November 1.Further, Lokesh said his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra will be resumed soon.

Exuding confidence that the TDP and Jana Sena will win 160 of the 175 Assembly seats, Lokesh pointed out that Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had decided to sail together “to save the State from the destructive and tyrannical government”.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of getting Naidu arrested by “managing systems”, the TDP general secretary said, “During the mulakat, the party supremo instructed me to tell the cadre and leaders to wage a peaceful war and create awareness among the people on the evil rule in the State.”

Stating that facing crises was not new for the TDP, Lokesh remarked that the party was battling with a different form of struggle. “We are now fighting with a psycho that Jagan is,” Lokesh said.

Alleging that his father was sent to jail for his struggle to develop Amaravati at par with capitals of other States, he sought to know, “Did Naidu commit a mistake by questioning the State government on the negligence towards irrigation projects? Is it a crime to talk about sand mafia and illicit liquor sale in the State?”

Lashing out at YSRC leaders for accusing his family of sending poison-laced food to Naidu in jail, Lokesh said his mother and wife were being insulted even when they were not involved in politics. Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC latched on to politburo member Varla Ramaiah’s slip of tongue during his speech when he said people have died of grief following the ‘demise’ of Naidu.

Varla writes to DGP

In a letter to DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought security during Bhuvaneswari’s yatra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will embark on the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth shall triumph) yatra from Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Assembly constituency under the erstwhile Chittoor district on October 25. Naravaripalle has been chosen as it is Naidu’s native. Besides protesting against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu, Bhuvaneswari will console families of 157 people who reportedly died of shock after the former chief minister’s arrest in the skill development scam. Party general secretary Nara Lokesh announced the decision which was taken at a meeting held in Mangalagiri on Saturday. The 40-year-old also declared that he will launch ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (Babu Surety is guarantee for future) programme, initially planned by Naidu, on November 1.Further, Lokesh said his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra will be resumed soon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Exuding confidence that the TDP and Jana Sena will win 160 of the 175 Assembly seats, Lokesh pointed out that Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had decided to sail together “to save the State from the destructive and tyrannical government”. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of getting Naidu arrested by “managing systems”, the TDP general secretary said, “During the mulakat, the party supremo instructed me to tell the cadre and leaders to wage a peaceful war and create awareness among the people on the evil rule in the State.” Stating that facing crises was not new for the TDP, Lokesh remarked that the party was battling with a different form of struggle. “We are now fighting with a psycho that Jagan is,” Lokesh said. Alleging that his father was sent to jail for his struggle to develop Amaravati at par with capitals of other States, he sought to know, “Did Naidu commit a mistake by questioning the State government on the negligence towards irrigation projects? Is it a crime to talk about sand mafia and illicit liquor sale in the State?” Lashing out at YSRC leaders for accusing his family of sending poison-laced food to Naidu in jail, Lokesh said his mother and wife were being insulted even when they were not involved in politics. Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC latched on to politburo member Varla Ramaiah’s slip of tongue during his speech when he said people have died of grief following the ‘demise’ of Naidu. Varla writes to DGP In a letter to DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought security during Bhuvaneswari’s yatra. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp