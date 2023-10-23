Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Jaganasura Dahanam’ protest of TDP

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and other leaders too exhorted the people to participate in ‘Jaganasura Dahanam’ protest in large numbers.

Published: 23rd October 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

Image used for representation purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After ‘Motha Mogiddam’, ‘Kanthito Kranthi’, and ‘Nyayaniki Sankellu’ protests against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, the TDP has called upon the people to join another unique protest ‘Jaganasura Dahanam’ at 7 pm on Monday to mark Vijayadasami.

While the country celebrates Ravana Dahanam, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh urged the people to take part in ‘Jaganasura Dahanam’ by burning papers bearing the text ‘Psycho Povali’ with a match stick, a candle or a diya in front of their houses or in the streets from 7 to 7.05 pm. The party has also urged the people to share videos of the unique protest on social media.

“Let us celebrate Dasara as a victory of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the good, over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who represents the bad,” he said.TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and other leaders too exhorted the people to participate in ‘Jaganasura Dahanam’ protest in large numbers.

