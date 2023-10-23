Justice may be delayed, but truth will prevail: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an open letter to the people of the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence that justice will certainly prevail, even if it is delayed. Ahead of Dasara, the yellow party released the open letter on behalf of Naidu, who is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the skill corporation scam.

The letter read, “I am not in jail, but in the hearts of the people. No power on Earth can distance me from the public even for a second.”

Hours after the letter was released, jail superintendent S Rahul maintained that the former chief minister did not release any letter from prison. He said no pamphlets or letters can be released without authorisation of officials.

“I have been jailed in the very city where I had promised to release the second part of the election manifesto on Dasara,” the three-time chief minister said citing the Mahanadu event held at Rajamahendravaram in May this year. However, he promised to announce the full-fledged manifesto soon.

Alleging that the ruling party conspired against him, the 73-year-old said, “This is only a temporary setback. The truth will prevail. I am not in jail, but in the hearts of the people and visible in every development that has happened in the State.”

Emphasising that his primary focus has been development and well-being of the Telugu people throughout his 45 years of political career, Naidu asserted that he would come out from jail and work with more vigour for the people and the welfare of the State.

Accusing the YSRC of attempting to keep him away from the people by confining him in prison due to fear of electoral defeat, the TDP chief said, “Despite my physical absence from the public, I believe my legacy continues to shine across the State through the development initiatives I took.”

Informing the public that he has requested his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, the daughter of TDP founder and former chief minister late NT Rama Rao, to meet the people, Naidu said, “She will soon interact with the public and console families of those who died due to shock following my arrest. She will also will thoroughly expose the atrocious rule.”

Reiterating that people were his strength and confidence, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that he will soon be released from jail with the blessings and prayers of the people across the globe. Further, he asserted that he cannot be kept away from the public even for a single day or a single moment.

Ex-CM did not release any letter: Jail Superintendent

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Superintendent S Rahul stated that the former chief minister did not release any letter from the prison. The letter, released by the TDP, has a signature of Naidu and a mention of Sneha Block, Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Stating that the jail manual does not allow a prisoner to release pamphlets or letters without permission of the authorities, the SP said if any inmate wants to release a letter, the jailor will authorise, sign and stamp it. Further, it would be sent to the court concerned or the government departments concerned and then to the family members.

